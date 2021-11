(WIVB) - The Niagara County Sheriff wants you to know about a wave of consumer scams that are sweeping through Western New York.

One of those ripoffs poses as a popular high-tech repair service, and Sheriff Michael Filicetti says they have stopped some of the bad guys in their tracks.

Crooks posing as the "Geek Squad" - Best Buy's team of repair technicians - is one of Western New York's newer ripoffs. The scheme revolves around Geek Squad subscriptions. Best buy's Geek Squad is a service that many of the store's customers go with - and their popularity has drawn the attention of criminals.