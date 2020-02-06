Looking for a furry companion? Major WNY adoption event is back

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A major adoption event is coming back to Cheektowaga this weekend. Seventy dogs, 20 cats/kittens and two guinea pigs will be up for adoption at WNY’s Furtastic Adopt-a-Thon, on Saturday, February 8.

One of the dogs up for adoption on Saturday is 15-week-old Bruce. The Shepard mix came to Open Arms Rescue of WNY from a high-kill shelter in Tennessee. There are many dogs that will be at the adopt-a-thon event that came from similar situations.

“He’s got a good demeanor,” Jackie Blachowski said about Bruce, a founder of the event. “He loves other dogs and he was ok with the cats a little while ago. These guys, they don’t ask for anything more than just love. At those (high-kill) shelters they don’t last, they just put them down, so we bring them up here and there’s always loving homes waiting for them.”

To take any of the dogs home, you do need to get pre-approved. You’ll want to visit this Facebook page for more information on that pre-approval process.

But if you want to take home a cat from Ten Lives Club, you don’t need that pre-approval paperwork.

“Cats make great pets because they are sort of low maintenance, they are independent, and they all have personalities of their own,” Colleen Beverlin said, a project coordinator with Ten Lives Club. “They’re sort of like people; some are energetic and playful, some of them are a little more on the reserved side. They’re great at sensing people’s emotions. They’re comfort animals for sure.”

The adopt-a-thon is happening on Saturday, February 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s happening at the Pvt. Leonard Post at 2450 Walden Ave, Cheektowaga.

Admission is free, but organizors are asking people to bring in a can of dog or cat food for the Animal Food Bank of WNY.