Love at the Drive-In: Couple ties the knot at Transit Drive-In

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–When you think of the Transit Drive-In you think of movies and shows, not really a place for a wedding. However, Michael and Gwen Chapman decided this is actually the perfect place to have their wedding and celebrate the day with their family while still keeping a safe distance apart.

“I’m just so happy that the drive in, we were able to do this year, I’m so grateful for them,” Micheal said.

The Chapmans had to cancel their original wedding plans about a month ago because of the coronavirus pandemic. But they did not want to wait too long to say their I do’s.

“We still wanted to get married this year. So it was actually my finance’s dad that came up with the idea try the drive-in. And it just kind of worked out from there HA,” Micheal said.

“Since she couldn’t have her actually wedding which was supposed to be today, my husband said you guys like the drive-in so much why don’t you see about having it at the drive-in,”said Janet Fleckenstein, mother of the bride.

Michael says one of their first dates was at the transit drive-in so the location was more than fitting for them. And because people could attend the wedding in their cars, social distancing would not be an issue, which was something Michael was worried about.

“I was afraid of it still working, With everything being canceled. This whole thing going on. It’s bad enough stressing over a wedding, then a pandemic on top of it.”

The couple says they plan to have their reception next May to include all their family and friends that weren’t able to attend this ceremony.

“I think it’s this totally unique and awesome. Things are just starting to open up, we’re on the cusp of things opening up and we’re going to do it today at the transit drive in, which just got permission to open. I think it’s a great idea,” said Reverend Bob Bolt.

The Transit Drive-In opened Friday night for the first time this season to a sold-out show. You can buy tickets online and they’re only allowing half the amount of cars inside there to keep with social distancing guidelines.

