(WIVB) – Parts of WNY are at about a seven percent COVID-19 infection rate, a number that Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul called “unacceptable” during a Friday evening message.

The lieutenant governor said that Western New York is headed into its most vulnerable time and implored residents not to have Thanksgiving dinner with those outside of their immediate households this year.