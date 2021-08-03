Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is next in line as governor – a look at her career

UPDATE: Gov. Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday. Kathy Hochul will be taking over as Governor when Cuomo’s resignation takes effect in two weeks.

ORIGINAL:

(WIVB) – If Governor Andrew Cuomo is impeached or resigns, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul is next in line to take the seat.

Tuesday afternoon, Hochul released a statement saying sexual harassment is unacceptable in any workplace – but stopped short of calling for the governor’s resignation.

The Hamburg native has served as lieutenant governor for the past six years, replacing Robert Duffy as the governor’s second-in-command in 2015.

She’s tackled a number of critical issues in that time, Including the opioid epidemic, the campaign to stop sexual assault on college campuses, and most recently, Western New York’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Born to a blue collar family in Buffalo, Hochul has a long record of public service in Western New York.

She served one term in Congress, one term as Erie County Clerk, and many years on the Hamburg Town Board.

Prior to taking elected office, Hochul practiced law and worked for former Congressman John LaFalce and Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan.

