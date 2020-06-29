Lt. Governor, local doctors stress importance of wearing masks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Doctors at Jacobs School of Medicine say until a Covid vaccine is available, the consistent wearing of masks is almost as good in keeping the curve low. In fact, in one graph they showed,if at least half of the people continue to wear masks in public the curve should stay flat until September.

“Everybody should have a mask on, every healthcare provider should have a mask on, everyone who works in the office and every patient coming in should have a mask on, because if we are all masked, we greatly reduce the chance that we are going to spread this,” said Dr. John Sellick.

“We have one chance to get this right. So far we’ve gotten it right and if we succumb to the tremendous pressure that’s out there from all kinds of sectors who are not up to full speed, they become the loser category,” said Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul.

Hochul also toured the new Explore & More at Canalside which reopens to the general public on July 15. It’s one of several museums and cultural which can open at reduced capacity in Phase 4.

”Now you’ll start to see as we develop the guidelines other businesses and sectors that were not covered until now, that guidance will be issued on a regular basis so that’s all being developed,” Hochul said.