Making medical history: WNY frontline workers receive first COVID-19 vaccine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Healthcare workers at some major Western New York hospital systems received their first vaccine for COVID-19.

Kaleida Health, Roswell Park and the VA gave the vaccine to their staff on the frontline as we turn this corner in the fight against coronavirus.

Shawn Covell is a critical care nurse at Buffalo General; he’s also the first known Western New Yorker to get the the vaccine. He joins a group of other local frontline workers who all made medical history on Tuesday.

At Roswell Park, Dr. Philip McCarthy says the process was similar to your typical vaccine.

“The vaccination part was just like getting the flu vaccine,” McCarthy said. “They rub your arm with alcohol, you get jabbed with the needle and the syringe pushes the vaccine into your arm.”

But phlebotomist Dwayne Smith says it was even easier than that.

“It actually felt better than a flu shot,” Smith said. “Hopefully people seeing me be one of the first – hopefully they’ll be willing to get the shot and see it as a great thing to do.”

And over at the VA, Dr. John Sellick was one of five healthcare workers who got the first round of vaccinations Tuesday.

“A shot in the arm compared to a couple weeks in the ICU is a pretty easy exchange in my mind,” Sellick said. “Here we finally have what we really need, which is a highly efficacious, very safe vaccine that is going to give us our opportunity to get out of this pandemic.”