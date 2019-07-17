Man caught on video stealing charity money in South Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) A man who stole a can of charity donations from the counter of a South Buffalo pizzeria is probably regretting it now. A video of the theft has gone viral.

It was caught on the surveillance video at Mineo’s South Pizzeria on South Park Avenue in Buffalo at around noon on Monday. The video shows a young man clearly showing a lot of interest in the donation can for the Alzheimer’s Association which was sitting on the counter. He waits until just the right time before grabbing it, stuffing it under his shirt and walking out the door with it.

“He knew what he was doing,” said Matt Franco, owner of the pizzeria. Franco decided to post the video on the Mineo’s South Facebook page. “We know who he is. We knew who he was right off the get go. People were calling the pizzeria, giving us telling us who he was and we didn’t need it. We knew who he was.”

The owner opted not to press charges but instead to post the video hoping to shame the man into thinking twice before doing it again. “Obviously, he needs help,” said Franco. “The thing that comes out of this the most is, if the help gets to him, that would be fine with me. I don’t need him to go to jail.”

The jar was there in the first place because the Alzheimer’s Association means something to the family which runs the pizzeria. “My partner’s mother passed away a couple years ago from Alzheimer’s and the last couple years of her life, she was in bad shape and I was close to him.”

Franco estimates the can had less than twenty dollars inside. “If he really needed the money, he could’ve just asked me, I would’ve given him ten bucks. I hope he gets the help he needs.”