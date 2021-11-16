Man who sexually assaulted four girls inside parents’ Lewiston home receives probation sentence

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – The man who sexually assaulted four girls inside his parents’ Niagara County home will not see the inside of a jail cell – at least not yet.

Instead, Christopher Belter, who’s now 20, will spend the next eight years on probation. Two years of an original ten years probation sentence have been knocked off for probation already served.

He pleaded guilty in July to two counts each of felony and misdemeanor sex charges.

Niagara County judge Matthew Murphy III decided against the maximum sentence of eight years in prison.

Belter sexually assaulted the girls when he was 16 or 17 years old, during multiple parties at his parents’ house in Lewiston in 2017 and 2018.

His parents are facing charges associated with supplying alcohol and pot to the teen girls, as a way to groom them for sex with their son.

Steven Cohen, an attorney for one of the victims, says today’s sentence minimizes the severity of the crimes.

“Justice was not done today,” Cohen said. “Judge Sheldon declared that if Mr. Belter were to deviate from the strict standards she set during probation, that there would be serious consequences. There were none. No consequences. ”

Now-retired judge Sara Sheldon was the original judge in the case.

“He is privileged. He comes from money. He is white. He is being sentenced as an adult, appropriately. And for an adult to get away with these crimes without doing jail time is unjust,” Cohen added.

Last month, Belter admitted to violating his probation that would have allowed him to be tried as an adult, by constantly viewing porn.

Belter’s attorney, Barry Covert, declined to comment.

If Belter violates his probation again, he will be sent to jail.