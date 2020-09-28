Maple Avenue Elementary School in Niagara Falls shuts down due to coronavirus

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–An elementary school in the Niagara Falls City School District is closed Monday until further notice. Superintendent Mark Laurrie says there’s a new confirmed coronavirus case at Maple Avenue Elementary School.



Laurrie did not say whether the person who has been diagnosed is a teacher, staff member, or student. The district has been working with the Niagara County Health Department since late Sunday afternoon.



The superintendent says some people may get a phone call regarding contact tracing, and urges those people to answer that call and do their part.



“I think that in an effort to be abundantly safe, it’s best to close Maple Avenue for in-person instruction for the foreseeable future, and I will update you every day starting tomorrow, which is Sept. 28.”



Maple Avenue teachers are allowed in the school Monday morning from 8 to 10 a.m. to get whatever things they need. Laurrie says the school may have a special laptop pickup, and that he’ll have more information on that tomorrow.