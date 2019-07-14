Massive power outage reported in New York City

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 19: An aerial view of scenes around Manhattan from a Royal Navy helicopter on October 19, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (CBS)—-Parts of New York City went dark Saturday in a massive power outage that affected thousands of people. CBS News has learned the power outage was caused by a transformer fire.

An early outage map by the city’s utility company, Con Edison, showed nearly 40,000 without power. Con Edison had not yet responded to calls for comment, but tweeted that they were responding to a “widespread power outage.”

New York City Mayor and 2020 Democratic hopeful Bill de Blasio, who is currently campaigning in Waterloo, Iowa, has been briefed on the outage.

The New York City transit system said it was working with Con Ed to restore power in affected subway stations. Photos of darkened subway stations were being shared on social media.

The Fire Department of New York said it was responding to multiple calls of people stuck in elevators.

The CBS Broadcast Center was affected and turned to generator power. NBC’s 30 Rockefellar Plaza also lost power.

The New York City Office of Emergency Management said it had activated its emergency operations center