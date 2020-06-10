Mayor Brown rolls out police reform agenda

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Mayor Byron Brown announced several steps that the city is taking to create change in Buffalo.

On Wednesday, Brown stood with community leaders and Common Council Members and announced several policy reforms for the Buffalo Police.

Some of the policy changes are:

Increase the level of transparency in the BPD

Incorporate Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion principles into existing community engagement and policing activities

Placing BPD use of force policy prominently on BPD & city website

Strengthen existing training programs that enhance officers de-escalation skills

Issuing an executive order that will stop arrests for low-level non-violent offenses

Reform and restructure fines & fee schedules

Replace ERT crowd control with public protection unit

Publishing how people can access police bodycam footage

Convene a Commission, as called by former President Obama and the Buffalo Common Council, to examine police policies and procedures

Within the past week or so, Mayor Brown says he has met with groups for several hours to discuss the issues they would like to see addressed.

People from Citizens Actions and Free the People WNY coalition have been part of those meetings with the mayor. They say it’s important people of color are the ones who speak with local leaders, because they’re the ones who deal with racial injustices each day.

“These issues are detrimental to our youth,” says Mercedes Overstreet w Free the People WNY Coalition. She organized some of the protests in Niagara Square last week. “It didn’t just start here, we have to end it.”

Activists in attendance say the mayor has committed to meeting with them at least 10 times a year and continue to meet their demands.

Brown said Wednesday’s meeting is a start and by no means the end of the actions that will be taken in the City of Buffalo.

“We have to make sure people of color are fighting back and white people are standing up in the front lines and letting black people lead at this moment and showing that white people’s privilege is on the front line to fight for black lives matter,” said Christian Parra of Free the people WNY.

.@MayorByronBrown says he is signing an executive order laying out the following:

-Stop arrests for low level, nonviolent offenses in Buffalo

-Reform and restructure fines & fee schedules

– Replace ERT crowd control with public protection unit — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) June 10, 2020

BPD officers Moe Badger & Michael Norwood, Buffalo’s Singing Cops, announce the Unity Walk. They’re challenging officers & ppl across WNY to walk together. It will happen in the coming weeks.



“Let’s show the world what Buffalo is about.” – Officer Norwood @news4buffalo — Shannon Smith (@SmithNews4) June 10, 2020

NFL players Demario Davis and newly signed @BuffaloBills player Josh Norman are here speaking. Davis says there has been a “knee of the neck” of people of color throughout history. pic.twitter.com/E2DXC1pCBm — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) June 10, 2020

“If we’re going to bridge gaps, we have to do it reflecting the people,” – @demario__davis



Mayor Brown says Davis immediately reached out to him saying he wanted so anything to help with these conversations about police policy changes. @news4buffalo — Shannon Smith (@SmithNews4) June 10, 2020

“We felt the intention when we met with Mayor Brown,” said Dani Johnson with Free the People WNY Coalition.



Free the People is one of the groups that has met with Mayor Brown in the last several days to discuss policing issues. — Shannon Smith (@SmithNews4) June 10, 2020

“The proposals we are announcing today are a critical step.” @MayorByronBrown says this is the start to keeping black lives in the City of Buffalo safe. He says this is not the time for talk, but for real action. pic.twitter.com/7oc9aYA9bZ — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) June 10, 2020

#HappeningNow: @MayorByronBrown and other local leaders are joined with protestors to discuss “a series of immediate action steps that will be taken in this community.” pic.twitter.com/H5VcsByb3E — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) June 10, 2020

