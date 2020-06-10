Live Now
Mayor Brown rolls out police reform agenda

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Mayor Byron Brown announced several steps that the city is taking to create change in Buffalo.

On Wednesday, Brown stood with community leaders and Common Council Members and announced several policy reforms for the Buffalo Police.

Some of the policy changes are:

  • Increase the level of transparency in the BPD
  • Incorporate Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion principles into existing community engagement and policing activities
  • Placing BPD use of force policy prominently on BPD & city website
  • Strengthen existing training programs that enhance officers de-escalation skills
  • Issuing an executive order that will stop arrests for low-level non-violent offenses
  • Reform and restructure fines & fee schedules
  • Replace ERT crowd control with public protection unit
  • Publishing how people can access police bodycam footage
  • Convene a Commission, as called by former President Obama and the Buffalo Common Council, to examine police policies and procedures

Within the past week or so, Mayor Brown says he has met with groups for several hours to discuss the issues they would like to see addressed.

People from Citizens Actions and Free the People WNY coalition have been part of those meetings with the mayor. They say it’s important people of color are the ones who speak with local leaders, because they’re the ones who deal with racial injustices each day.

“These issues are detrimental to our youth,” says Mercedes Overstreet w Free the People WNY Coalition. She organized some of the protests in Niagara Square last week. “It didn’t just start here, we have to end it.”

Activists in attendance say the mayor has committed to meeting with them at least 10 times a year and continue to meet their demands.

Brown said Wednesday’s meeting is a start and by no means the end of the actions that will be taken in the City of Buffalo.

“We have to make sure people of color are fighting back and white people are standing up in the front lines and letting black people lead at this moment and showing that white people’s privilege is on the front line to fight for black lives matter,” said Christian Parra of Free the people WNY.

