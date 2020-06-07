Mayor Brown lifts curfew for Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Mayor Byron Brown issued a statement lifting the curfew in the City of Buffalo Sunday.

” After meeting with members of the community all week, including Free the People WNY Coalition and witnessing the beautiful, transformational power of organized and peaceful protests in Buffalo over the last two days, I’m lifting the curfew effective immediately,” Brown said. ” I have consulted with the Buffalo Police management and members of the Common Council and we all agree to lift the curfew while we continue to hear the voices of the community.”

Brown said the coalition and other community groups have committed to ensuring demonstrations are peaceful. The curfew was originally scheduled to expire Monday morning.

