McKinley Mall sold for $8.5 million

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a foreclosure process that sat in limbo for more than a year and a half, Southtowns residents are one step closer to knowing the fate of the Mckinley Mall Monday.

According to Hamburg Town Supervisor Jim Shaw, the mall has been sold to McKinley Mall Realty Holding LLC.

Shaw says this is still pending NYS Supreme Court approval and he doesn’t know what they’re planning for the site yet but will try and get more details from the developer this week.