Micah Hyde’s organization, City of Lackawanna Police give back to kids for the holidays

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Imagine for Youth Foundation, founded by Micah Hyde of the Buffalo Bills, is giving a special holiday surprise to children in the city of Lackawanna.

A total of 153 children will be given a new pair of Nike sneakers. The shoes were presented during a “Kick for Kids” drive hosted by the Lackawanna Police Department.

The kids were nominated by their schools teachers and counselors. They will also receive an “Imagine for Youth” bag, food, and an autographed photo of Micah Hyde.

