Missing 20-year-old Mansfield man found dead

MANSFIELD N.Y. (WIVB)– A young man who went missing in Cattaraugus County Saturday night was found dead on Sunday by first responders who had been looking for him.

Sheriff Tim Whitcomb says Joseph Rushwin was reported missing from the Barse Road area to authorities around 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, many local fire departments, New York State Police, and other agencies all performed an exhaustive search for Rushwin, including using drones and flare imaging in their efforts to find him.

Rushwin’s go-kart was discovered in a pond on Sunday, and the New York State Police dive team then recovered his body.

Rushwin was 20 years old.