Missing Minnesota toddler drove himself to county fair on toy tractor

(WFLA) — A Minnesota toddler was apparently so eager to go back to the county fair that he drove back himself on his toy tractor.

The young boy hopped on his battery-powered John Deere tractor toy and drove it down the sidewalk and to a back entrance of the festivities, according to CNN affiliate KMBC.

After he was reported missing, deputies from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office found the little boy next to his favorite ride, the Tilt-a-Whirl, the station reported.

“He was reunited with Dad,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post, “who promptly suspended his son’s license by removing the battery from it.”