Music is Art to host “BBQ in the Burbs” fundraiser this Saturday

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Music is Art is gearing up for its annual fundraiser by hosting a barbecue.

The non-profit will hold a “BBQ in the Burbs” fundraiser at the Variety Club in Lancaster, this Saturday, August 28 from 5 to 9 p.m. It costs $50 to attend.

Autographed guitars will be auctioned off – signatures include David Bowie, Jimmy Buffett, The Beatles, Nirvana, and more!

Officials say they’re excited to be able to hold the festival this year.

“Last year we were virtual, so it was fun for those of us who got to be there, but it’s so much more fun in-person when we get to have everybody, enjoying everything, seeing everything, the dancers, the music, the live art – all of it,” Music is Art board chair Jill Casullo said.

The Music is Art Festival is set for the second weekend of September.