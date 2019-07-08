NAO Santa Maria sticking around in Buffalo after Port of Call festival

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Port of Call: Buffalo has come to an end. But if you make your way to Buffalo’s waterfront, you’ll still see a few of the ships, and even have the chance to board one of them.

The festival, which brought in a dozen tall ships, wrapped up Sunday. Buffalo police estimated 40,000 people visited the waterfront on the final day, bringing the total to 125,000 visitors since Thursday.

“It worked well enough to be able to say we can bring this back in three years,” said organizer Mike Vogel.

Vogel said it’s too soon to know exactly how many passport tickets they sold. Each ticket allowed a spectator to board as many ships as possible in a given day. Otherwise, visitors were able to watch from afar.

All of the security perimeters had been taken down by Monday morning. However, about half of the ships remained on the waterfront. One of them, NAO Santa Maria, will be sticking around until Sunday.

“(She) had a wonderful stay here,” Vogel said of the ship, which is a replica of the flagship from Christopher Columbus’ expedition more than 500 years ago. “They proved to be an extremely popular ship.”

Each day this week, you’ll be able to board the ship and take a look around for $10.