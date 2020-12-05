Nardin Academy testing hundreds of students in order to reopen Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Nardin Academy tested more than 700 students Saturday as it prepares to open back up on Monday.

Nardin closed down a few weeks ago when it was designated as being in an Orange Cluster Zone. The only way it could open back up was if every student and faculty member that would be back in the building was tested.

The testing requirement has changed since then. According to the latest guidelines from the state, schools in an orange cluster zone don’t need to switch to all remote learning but instead would have to test a certain percentage of students and staff a month.

Nardin President Marsha Sullivan says they wanted to keep Saturday’s testing event as planned to give students and their families that peace of mind.

“We have met all the steps to safely reopen. Our faculty and staff have all been tested and as a community, we have that safe feeling so that when we’re back in the building we are 100 percent healthy and keeping each other safe.”

There are around 200 students that are opting for remote learning only.

Once it reopens, Nardin academy will have to test 20 percent of the students and staff a month, as long as Buffalo remains in the orange zone. If it goes red then it’s 30 percent a month.

Sarah Minkewicz is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.

LATEST: