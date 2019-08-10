Nate McMurray announces he’s running for New York’s 27th Congressional District

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Nate McMurray has announced he’s running for New York’s 27th Congressional district.

In a statement released Saturday morning on Twitter, McMurray said “IT’S OFFICIAL. I’M RUNNING FOR CONGRESS IN NY27 “It’s important to oppose Mr. Collins, to oppose the policies coming out of Washington…It’s probably the path of most resistance in a lot of ways. But I do believe that it’s the right fight.”

In the 2018 election for the 27th district, the Grand Island Supervisor lost to Congressmen Chris Collins by just over 1,000 votes. He tells News 4’s Marlee Tuskes he’s confident this time around.

“A year ago I was still fairly new to politics. I was still certainly learning to run a congressional race, and a lot of people didn’t know who I was,” McMurray said. “Today, a lot more people in Western New York know who I am, they’ve seen the kind of campaign I’ll run, they’ll see the type of attitude and integrity I’ll bring to the campaign.”

At this point Collins has not yet officially said whether he plans to run for re-election, but recently said he is seriously considering it. The incumbent republican is facing federal insider trading charges.

Two others have officially announced their candidacy; both attorney Beth Parlato and State Senator Chris Jacobs are hoping to get the republican nomination.