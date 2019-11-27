Neighborhood cafe and local toy store jump on board toy drive, here’s how you can help

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’re asking for your help making sure children at the hospital have something to smile about this holiday season. On the morning of Giving Tuesday (December 3), Channel 4 is partnering with Totally Buffalo for a live toy drive at Spot Coffee.

You’ll have a different experience each time you walk into a new Spot Coffee location. That’s because each location is meant to reflect the neighborhood it’s in, and Chief Operating Officer, Daniel Hensley said being a good neighbor is important to the company.

“We’re a neighborhood cafe and this is a great way for us to show the people in the neighborhoods and in Oishei that they’re not alone and that we’re here for them to help them get through the holiday,” Hensley said.

In less than a week, at each Spot Coffee location, if you drop off a new toy, you’ll get 15 percent off your order. Channel 4 will be live at the Williamsville location that morning, along with our friends at Totally Buffalo. Mary Friona-Celani, of Totally Buffalo, came up with the idea for the toy drive. She hopes to fill 500 pillowcases with brand new toys, in time for Christmas. Those filled pillowcases will be given to kids who have to spend the holiday at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

And if you can’t make it to the drive on Giving Tuesday, you can donate beforehand at the toy store, Raff and Friends, inside the Eastern Hills Mall.

“It’s children,” Kim Nelson said, the owner of the toy store. “Children are a light, they have no reservations.”

Nelson’s granddaughter was born at Children’s Hospital and spent several weeks in the NICU.

“The nurses there are so sweet,” she said.

Nelson has already collected about five large boxes of toys for the cause.

You can bring a toy into the store to donate, or buy one there.