Neighborhood left shaken after multiple explosives found in North Tonawanda home

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)– North Tonawanda police have yet to say what kind of explosive devices were found inside the home on Tremont Street. Neighbors say this is a calm area so for this to happen is really surprising.

“It’s a little bit unnerving you know. If there had been an explosion or something. How much of the neighborhood would it have taken out? What was the guy planning just to have something like that ?” said Elaine Moran who lives across the street from where the explosives were found.



Police found multiple explosive devices inside the home on Tremont street in North Tonawanda Sunday.

Officials were originally dispatched to the home for what they were told was a structure fire. Once on scene, investigators say a man who lived in the house told them he burned food in the kitchen.



But because of the amount of smoke officers saw , they didn’t buy that story and began to investigate.

A short while after that encounter, officials located several suspicious items inside the home and then brought the bomb squad in.



“It was shocking I’ll be honest. But you know when you stop and think, anything can happen anywhere said Shirley London.



Moran saw officers removing several “packages” from the house.



“I went up in my apartment and was just kinda watching out the window and they were bringing out the last of the packages wrapped in brown paper and there was a black pick up truck right in front of my house and they opened the back door and put the packages in and it was just loaded with packages.”



Police are looking into what those items are exactly. The man who lived in the house was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns to his hands and face. He has not been charged, but officers say charges are currently pending while they investigate.

"It's a little unnerving. What if there had been an explosion? How much of the neighborhood would it take out?"



People on tremont street in NT tell @news4buffalo they’re shocked multiple explosives were found in a neighborhood home.



