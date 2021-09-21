Neon “tango dancers” sign will return to Elmwood Village in October

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The famous Elmwood Avenue tango dancers will soon light up the street again.

Mayor Byron Brown’s office says that developer Douglas Jemal’s company will install the neon sign at 976 Elmwood Avenue at Bidwell Parkway in October.

MORE: Neon “tango dancers” sign will return to the Elmwood Village

It will be encased in plywood as crews work on a $15 million project at the intersection.

The sign was originally installed in 1982. It was taken down in 2015.