BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A new mural at the Buffalo Zoo is raising awareness about a significant problem in our community.

“Muskellunge of Plastic” Is on display in the Diversity of Life exhibit.

It’s made of trash, collected by the Buffalo-Niagara Waterkeeper during clean-up events.

The art is designed to highlight the dangers of plastic pollution in our water.

A sister mural is on display at the Aquarium of Niagara.