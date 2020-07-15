New Era drops naming rights to Bills Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)– The New Era name will no longer grace the home of the Buffalo Bills.

The company has asked the team to release it from its naming rights agreement.

The cap company has come under fire recently after they laid-off workers in Western New York.

New Era and Bills leaders say they’re going over the details of the separation right now.

The Bills are starting to look for a new sponsor for the stadium’s name and there is no word on how long that search will take.

The team released the following statement:

“The Buffalo Bills and New Era Cap Company jointly announce that New Era has asked to be released from their Naming Rights and Sponsorship deals with the Bills. The Bills and New Era are currently negotiating the details of this separation and the Bills are beginning the process of pursuing a new naming rights partner for the stadium.”

