A new mural was unveiled Tuesday in downtown Buffalo – and it sends a message of peace.

The mural was painted by artist Kyle Holbrook, who tells News 4 he’s lost many people in his life to gun violence, so the mural is meant to be a place of healing for families of victims.

It depicts a large hand holding a peace symbol, along with a sign that says “Stop violence”.

You can find the mural at 505 Main Street.