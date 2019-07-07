New poll shows President Trump’s approval rating has reached highest point of presidency

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, walk on the tarmac upon arrival at Morristown Municipal Airport, in Morristown, N.J., Friday, July 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

NATIONAL (CNN) – President Donald Trump’s approval rating has reached the highest point of his presidency.

According to a New Washington Post-ABC Poll, 44 percent of Americans approve of his job performance. The poll shows 53 percent of pay say they disapprove.

The approval number is up five points since April.

The economy served as the only issue where a majority said they approve of the president’s performance with 51 percent.

The survey was conducted with President Trump was in Japan for the G-20 Summit.

42 percent said they disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy.