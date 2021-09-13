New setback for planned shopping center in Amherst’s former Northtown Plaza

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – There is a new setback for a massive planned shopping center in Amherst.

Town supervisor Brian Kulpa tells News 4 he has no plans to extend a construction permit for WS Development, the company leading the site of the old Northtown Plaza. He says the permit is up in December.

WS Development bought the land along Sheridan Drive in 2015 and announced the project over two years ago.

Worked stopped at the site when the pandemic started.

News 4 has reached out to them for comment about whether Station 12 is dead in the water.

We’re waiting to hear back.