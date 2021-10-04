New state bill would help people buying new homes install sprinkler systems

(WIVB) – People buying new homes will be able to find out what it costs to install fire sprinkler systems under a bill from state Assemblywoman Monica Wallace.

She says these sprinkler systems can save lives.



“They recommend that it be in one- or two-family homes, most people don’t really think about it, and like they said, for the cost of a granite countertop, you can save your family’s lives,” Wallace said.

The legislation has passed the legislature, but is now waiting for Governor Hochul’s signature.

Sprinklers are mandated for new commercial structures and multifamily dwellings, but they are not required for single- and two-family homes in New York State.