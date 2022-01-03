New state COVID-19 testing site to open in Buffalo on Tuesday

(WIVB) – A new state COVID-19 testing site will open Tuesday in the City of Buffalo.

The site at Northwest Buffalo Community Center, 155 Lawn Ave., will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

It’s one of six new state testing facilities across the state that Gov. Kathy Hochul announced to address the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Finger Lakes is also getting a new state testing site on Tuesday at the YMCA Carlson MetroCenter, 444 E Main Street in Rochester. The site’s hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The sites will offer rapid antigen tests. Test results are sent following the appointment through email or text message, and walk-in appointments will also be available.

New Yorkers can make appointments here.