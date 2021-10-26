New state-of-the-art plows will be used on I-290, I-990 this winter

(WIVB) – Winter is not far away for Western New York.

Erie County will soon get some new equipment to help clear snow quicker.

The New York State Department of Transportation announced state-of-the-art tow plows will be used on I-290 and I-990 in Amherst and Tonawanda.

These plows have the ability to clear two lanes at once, along with getting salt on the roads.

DOT leaders say the trucks will move at about 35 miles per hour, so make sure you plan accordingly when you hit the roads.

There are also positions available to drive for the DOT. Click here for more info.