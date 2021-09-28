New York City Public Advocate launches exploratory committee for 2022 gubernatorial run

New York City councilman Jumaane Williams speaks to protestors and other pro-tenant activists at Foley Square to call on the state legislature to strengthen rent laws this year Thursday, May 14, 2015, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

(WIVB) – New York City’s public advocate has launched an exploratory committee to run for New York governor in 2022.

Jumaane D. Williams filed paperwork Tuesday with the state Board of Elections to create a statewide campaign committee account.

Williams will tour the state next month as part of the committee to hear from New York residents about the issues that are important to them.

“I’ve spent my entire career, most of my life, pushing and advocating and fighting on behalf of the people and against injustice and inertia,” Williams said in a Tuesday press release. “What’s wrong in New York, and what’s stopping the people in power from changing it. I’m proud to have had many successes in that fight.”

Williams was elected Public Advocate in 2019. The position of Public Advocate is a link between the people and the city government and is the second-highest ranking elected office in New York City.

Williams previously served over nine years in the New York City Council.

In 2018, he ran a primary campaign for Lieutenant Governor against now-Governor Kathy Hochul while serving as a City Council member.