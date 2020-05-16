New York State beaches set to open for Memorial Day

(WIVB)-Governor Cuomo gave the green light for state beaches both private and public to reopen Memorial Day Weekend, but only at 50 percent capacity.



Concessions and pavilions will be closed and contact sports, like football and volleyball are banned.



“Don’t lay close to somebody. Maintain at least the six feet that’s recommended if not more if you can. You probably want to be upwind and not downwind because you don’t want to breathe other people’s air,” said Dr. Anthony Billitier, chief medical officer at Independent Health.

Billitier says he doesn’t think people will swarm beaches just yet. But he says with parks open, there are other ways for people to enjoy the outdoors.

“The other danger is that the longer and longer we get into this, the more and more cavalier people will become and they’ll let their guards down.”

“Whether it’s a church, camp, school, beach, park, other social gatherings, birthdays, the virus behaves the same it doesn’t care where you’re at or what you’re doing.”

Dr. Billitier says the danger isn’t gone yet. That’s why he says no matter what spring activity people do ,they must remember to wash their hands and practice social distancing.

