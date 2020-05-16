1  of  3
Coronavirus
Hair salons to be included in Phase Two of reopening Some parts of NY are entering Phase One of reopening. Here’s what you need to know. Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
Erie County leaders provide an update on local coronavirus cases
Closings
There are currently 280 active closings. Click for more details.

New York State beaches set to open for Memorial Day

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB)-Governor Cuomo gave the green light for state beaches both private and public to reopen Memorial Day Weekend, but only at 50 percent capacity.

Concessions and pavilions will be closed and contact sports, like football and volleyball are banned.

“Don’t lay close to somebody. Maintain at least the six feet that’s recommended if not more if you can. You probably want to be upwind and not downwind because you don’t want to breathe other people’s air,” said Dr. Anthony Billitier, chief medical officer at Independent Health.

Billitier says he doesn’t think people will swarm beaches just yet. But he says with parks open, there are other ways for people to enjoy the outdoors.

“The other danger is that the longer and longer we get into this, the more and more cavalier people will become and they’ll let their guards down.”

“Whether it’s a church, camp, school, beach, park, other social gatherings, birthdays, the virus behaves the same it doesn’t care where you’re at or what you’re doing.”

Dr. Billitier says the danger isn’t gone yet. That’s why he says no matter what spring activity people do ,they must remember to wash their hands and practice social distancing.

Shannon Smith is an anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss