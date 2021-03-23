New York State one step closer to marijuana legalization

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)– The push to legalize marijuana in the Empire State is taking another step forward.

Lawmakers have been trying to come to an agreement about how to punish people who drive under the influence of the drug. State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins says that obstacle has now been overcome.



“I think we are really, really close on marijuana. We have gotten past the impasse of the impaired driving. And we are looking to get the language that I think will be satisfactory in the next day or so.”

The Majority Leader says the state may provide funding to train law enforcement officers how to detect when a driver is impaired by marijuana.