New York State plastic bag ban enforcement begins Monday

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Starting Monday, officials will begin to enforce the state’s plastic bag ban.
The ban went into effect on March 1 but was delayed due to a lawsuit in the state supreme court.
The Department of Environmental Conservation continues to encourage New Yorkers to use reusable bags wherever and whenever they shop.
People throughout the state use about 23 billion plastic bags per year, for only about 12 minutes at a time.
