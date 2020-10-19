New York State plastic bag ban enforcement begins Monday

MEDINA, N.Y. (WIVB) - The Medina community held a vigil Sunday for Cheyenne Farewell, who was killed in a shooting at a Halloween party in Lockport.

People all throughout Western New York and beyond are trying to help Farewell's family during this time. That's shown on a Go Fund Me page organized by Batavia Downs. The page has raised more than $22, 000 dollars, that's over the goal of $20,000.

Batavia Downs created the page because Farewell's father works at the company.President and CEO Henry Wojtaszek says they're a close group and they wanted to help the family after this sudden loss.