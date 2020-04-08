1  of  3
Coronavirus
New York State shares age, racial breakdown of COVID-19 fatalities

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The New York State Department of Health released data on the race, age, and sex of those who’ve died from COVID-19. Fatalities are also broken down by county.

The information was released amid questions about the heavy toll the coronavirus pandemic is taking on minority communities in the U.S. Many are concerned coronavirus may be disproportionately affecting people of color in some communities.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz was asked about the racial demographic of coronavirus patients during Erie County’s COVID-19 update Tuesday.

“While we don’t know the race of those who tested positive, we can determine the race of those who’ve died from COVID-19,” Poloncarz tweeted.

Across New York State excluding New York City, Hispanic deaths are at 14 percent while making up 11 percent of the population. African-Americans deaths are at 18 percent while making up only nine percent, and Asian fatalities make up four percent.

Deaths amoung Caucasians is at 62 percent while they make up 75 percent of the population.

Below is a breakdown from the New York State Department of Health:

