Newfane Town Supervisor: Lake Ontario flooding affected “A Quiet Place 2” shoot

OLCOTT, N.Y. (WIVB) – Filmmakers shooting “A Quiet Place 2” wanted to spend about a month in Olcott, but flooding on Lake Ontario affected their plans, the Newfane Town Supervisor said on Thursday.

A film crew was on Ontario St. in Olcott Wednesday night as they began shooting the sequel to the acclaimed movie, which stars John Krasinski. The film will be shot in various Western New York communities in the coming weeks, including the Village of Akron.

“They were going to use the harbor and pier and docks,” said Newfane Town Supervisor Tim Horanburg. “When the water came up, they had to give that up. That was a big blow to us.”

Waters on Lake Ontario began to rise at the rate of one inch per day in the spring. Its surface reached a record high level of 249.09 feet above sea level on June 14th. It has since dropped about four or five inches, according to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers data.

Horanburg says it’s impacted business in the small lakeshore community. On the plus side, Wednesday’s shoot was a shot in the arm, he believes.

“I think it did (help),” Horanburg said. “A lot of people were roaming around looking to see what was going on.”

Horanburg joined New York State Senator Rob Ortt and Assemblyman Mike Norris on a tour of the Olcott Yacht Club Thursday. Mark Cassidy, a past commodore at the yacht club, says they are spending about $100 on fuel each week to pump water out.

“It’s keeping the water down from the floorboards and it’s dry,” Cassidy said. “The parking lot is finally dried out.”

Still, a large “Road Closed” sign on the street leading into the yacht club has kept people away, he believes.

It’s not all bad news for business in Olcott. Albert Bodoluf, the owner of Big Fatty’s Sports Shop, says people have been showing up to fish.

“I would say that this year, there’s maybe more of a crowd,” he commented, “because the marina is one of the only public boat launches that is still open.”