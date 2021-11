(WIVB) – The NFTA is warning riders about an emergency safety exercise that’s happening on Wednesday.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the NFTA is holding a rail safety drill at the LaSalle Station.

The Buffalo Fire Department will also be on hand.

The Metro and BFD will use actors, mannequins and theatrical smoke to mock a real emergency.

Passengers who normally ride at the LaSalle station should take the Metro’s 8 Main bus.