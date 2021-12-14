Niagara County Department of Health to shift to “test out of quarantine” strategy

(WIVB) – The Niagara County Department of Health is shifting its COVID-19 quarantine requirements to a “test out of quarantine” strategy.

Niagara County residents who are not fully vaccinated and identified as close contacts to a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be released from quarantine after seven full days following their last exposure, as long as they test negative on Day 5 or later, and have no symptoms.

The COVID-19 tests must be conducted and reported by a licensed lab, not at-home tests.

People who are fully vaccinated don’t have to quarantine after contact with someone with COVID-19 unless they show symptoms, but should still get tested five to seven days after the contact and wear a mask indoors for 14 days after contact or until they test negative.

For more information on COVID-19 and quarantining, click here.

The “test out of quarantine” strategy is based on NYSDOH and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.

