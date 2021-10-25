Niagara County gets a federal grant to combat elder abuse

(WIVB) – The National Institutes of Health reports one in 10 adults over the age of 60 are abused, neglected or financially exploited.

Now hundreds of thousands of federal dollars are headed to Niagara County to help make that number smaller.

The funding will go to the The Center for Elder Law & Justice, which will partner with the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney of Niagara County, and Pinnacle Community Services to help train law enforcement, prosecutors, branches of local government, and other organizations to help recognize and address elder abuse.

“Elder abuse robs seniors of their dignity and of their security,” Rep. Brian Higgins said Monday. “Too often the abuse goes unreported due to embarrassment, fear or other factors.”

This grant is one of just four given out through this program, nationwide.