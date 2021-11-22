Niagara County is not implementing any COVID-19 mandates at this time

(WIVB) – Niagara County will not re-instate a mask mandate at this time, Niagara County Chairman Becky Wydysh announced in a statement on Monday.

On Monday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that the mask mandate for all public indoor locations in Erie County will return starting Tuesday in response to a rise in cases in the county.

“While we are certainly concerned about rising COVID-19 numbers in Niagara County, we are not implementing any mandates at this time,” the statement says. “First, unlike Erie County, Niagara County is not under a state of emergency and has not been for months. This means any decision on new COVID-19 restrictions would require a vote by the Legislature in consultation with our Director of Public Health.”

Wydysh adds that the legislature believes the best step that can be taken at this time is for the state to re-establish a free testing facility in Niagara County to allow residents easy access to testing.

“Our Public Health Director has been clear that people should keep social distance, wear masks and above all else get vaccinated, including booster shots. That is where the focus must be so people can enjoy their holidays and we can avoid a holiday surge,” she adds.