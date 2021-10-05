Niagara County man pleads guilty to 2018 murder of stepfather

(WIVB) – A Niagara County man who was charged with murder in the April 2018 killing of his stepfather has entered a guilty plea.

Gregory A. Roy pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of second degree murder and one count of second degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He will be sentenced Dec. 2.

Roy’s stepfather, Rudy Ray Rockett Sr. of California, went missing in Western New York in 2018. His body was found in Cattaraugus County after weeks of searching.

Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman said “the guilty plea today is hopefully the beginning of the healing for this family, who has been torn apart after Rudy Rockett’s death”.