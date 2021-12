(WIVB) — A man who sexually assaulted four girls inside his parents’ Niagara County home will have to register as a level 3 sex offender for the rest of his life.

A judge recently decided against the maximum sentence of 8 years in prison for Christopher Belter and opted for probation.

Belter pleaded guilty in July to two counts of felony and misdemeanor sex charges.

If belter violates his probation, he’ll be sent to jail.