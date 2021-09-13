Niagara County residents, businesses affected by July’s flash flooding can apply for help

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Residents and business owners in Niagara County who were affected by July’s flash flooding are now eligible for help.

The federal Small Business Association is offering low interest loans of up to $200,000 for homeowners.

Businesses can borrow up to $2 million.

The Small Business Association is setting up a disaster loan outreach center at the Niagara County Emergency Management building on Niagara Street Ext. in Lockport.

The site opens Tuesday and will be open every day, except Sunday, through September 24.