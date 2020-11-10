Niagara County Sheriff: Three young girls injured after being struck by vehicle in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Niagara County Sheriff says three young girls were struck by a car on Rapids Road Tuesday evening.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m.

One of the girls was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital by Mercy Flight with serious injuries and the other two were taken there by ambulance.

The sheriff says the driver is cooperating and it’s too early in the investigation to know exactly what caused the crash.

Rapids Road is blocked off and will likely be closed for another couple of hours while they remain on scene.

The cause of the accident is currently being investigated by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.