NY schools ordered to stay closed until April 29 as more than 130,000 test positive for COVID-19
Niagara County up to 130 cases of coronavirus

(WIVB) – As of 11 a.m. Monday, April 6, Niagara County now has 130 cases of COVID-19.

According to the Niagara County COVID-19 map, the places with the highest number of cases are Niagara Falls with 33 positive individuals and the Town of Wheatfield with 26.

 The Niagara County Health Department released the following update on positive COVID-19 cases in Niagara County:

  • 27 new positive cases
  • Total of 130 to date
  • 103 positive individuals in isolation
  • 86 isolating at home
  • 17 in hospitals isolation
  • 27 people have recovered

You can find the updated county map with cases here.

