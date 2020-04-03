Niagara County up to 130 cases of coronavirus

(WIVB) – As of 11 a.m. Monday, April 6, Niagara County now has 130 cases of COVID-19.

According to the Niagara County COVID-19 map, the places with the highest number of cases are Niagara Falls with 33 positive individuals and the Town of Wheatfield with 26.

The Niagara County Health Department released the following update on positive COVID-19 cases in Niagara County:

27 new positive cases

Total of 130 to date

103 positive individuals in isolation

86 isolating at home

17 in hospitals isolation

27 people have recovered



You can find the updated county map with cases here.