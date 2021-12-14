Niagara County will participate in statewide holiday STOP-DWI campaign

(WIVB) – Niagara County law enforcement agencies will participate in a special High Visbility Enagegment Campaign to curb impaired driving from Dec. 17 to Jan. 1, part of a statewide campaign.

The statewide campaign also targets Independence Day, Labor Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Memorial Day, Super Bowl Weekend, and St. Patrick’s Day.

“While STOP-DWI efforts across New York have led to significant reductions in the numbers of alcohol and drug-related fatalities, still too many lives are being lost because of crashes caused by drunk or impaired drivers,” the press release from the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. “Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like the STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign aim to further reduce

the incidence of drunk and impaired driving.”