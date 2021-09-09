Niagara County’s 63rd Peach Festival is back after a gap year due to the pandemic

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sixty-three years in the making, the Peach Festival is back in Lewiston and folks from all over Western New York are thrilled to once again sink their teeth into juicy, locally grown peaches.

Perhaps no one is more excited than Peach Festival chairman Dean Beltrano who says he’s expecting an even larger crowd this year than in years past.

“We normally get, over the four-day span, about 25,000-30,000 people,” says Beltrano. “[But] we’re expecting that to be blown away this year.”

With tea cakes made from DiCamillo’s Bakery, peaches from Bittner Singer Orchards, and fresh whipped cream made right on the premises, the festival aims to promote shopping locally and succeeds in bringing the community together.

