Niagara Falls is equipping school bus “stop” signs with cameras

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The City of Niagara Falls is telling drivers to hit the brakes around school buses.

Starting Monday (Sept. 27), all stop-arms on buses will be equipped with cameras. They will snap a picture of any car that passes a stopped school bus.

It’s estimated that every day, 50,000 drivers across New York fail to stop.

Officials hope that these cameras will change their behavior.

“The younger kids, like four to eight years old, they’re most at risk of being in an accident because they’re not very visible around the bus and they’re also you know, more likely to run into traffic or see somebody they know or just jut out without looking both ways,” said Capt. Angela Munn with the Niagara Falls Police.

The fine for illegally passing a school bus in New York is $250 for the first offense and can go as high as $1,000.